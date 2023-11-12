Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 2,600 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $18,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $11,444,550,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $258.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.71 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.20.

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total transaction of $148,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $460,091 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

