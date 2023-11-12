Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 4,600 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $19,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,396,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,968,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 551,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,154,000 after buying an additional 142,793 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,780,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $224.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.52. The company has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Biogen to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BIIB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.