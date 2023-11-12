Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 5,400 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $19,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in IQVIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 112,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV stock opened at $195.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $241.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

