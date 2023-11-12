Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $22,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.6 %

KMB stock opened at $120.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.16 and a 200 day moving average of $130.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

