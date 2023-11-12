Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $19,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 617.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

