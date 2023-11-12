Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.5-62.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.27 million. Model N also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.25-1.32 EPS.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $21.43 on Friday. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $823.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19.

Get Model N alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MODN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Model N from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Model N presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $158,469.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,495,934.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $158,469.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,495,934.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $268,763.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,857,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,851 shares of company stock worth $722,491 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Model N by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Model N by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 537,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,993,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $503,000.

About Model N

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.