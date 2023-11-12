Model N (NYSE:MODN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2023

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.5-62.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.27 million. Model N also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.25-1.32 EPS.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $21.43 on Friday. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $823.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MODN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Model N from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Model N from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Model N presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MODN

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $158,469.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,495,934.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $158,469.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,495,934.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $268,763.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,857,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,851 shares of company stock worth $722,491 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Model N by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Model N by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 537,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,993,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $503,000.

About Model N

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.