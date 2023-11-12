Morgan Stanley Lowers DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target to $5.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DISH has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on DISH Network from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.27.

DISH Network Price Performance

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.84.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.37). DISH Network had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 19,559.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

