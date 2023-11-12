Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,024,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,158 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $300,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $311.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.79 and its 200-day moving average is $285.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.76 and a 52 week high of $311.53.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

