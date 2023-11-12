Must Asset Management Inc. Has $98,000 Stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS)

Must Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Free Report) by 96.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621,091 shares during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. accounts for 0.3% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

NASDAQ HEPS opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.66 million, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. ( NASDAQ:HEPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $284.78 million during the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a negative return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 2.86%.

(Free Report)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

