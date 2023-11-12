Must Asset Management Inc. Has $991,000 Stock Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Must Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,989 shares during the period. Progyny accounts for approximately 2.7% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGNY. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Progyny by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Progyny by 3,119.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Progyny by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Progyny by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.40. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Progyny’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

