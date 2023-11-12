Must Asset Management Inc. Invests $556,000 in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Golden Ocean Group accounts for about 1.5% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOGL. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 28.5% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,571,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 348,957 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 589,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 52,472 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Golden Ocean Group Dividend Announcement

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $153.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

