Must Asset Management Inc. Invests $796,000 in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,154 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. Euronav makes up approximately 2.2% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EURN. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 43.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the second quarter worth $154,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the third quarter worth $163,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Euronav from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.43 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Euronav from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.01.

Euronav Trading Up 0.1 %

Euronav stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.78. Euronav NV has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $21.00.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

