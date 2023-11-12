Must Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Must Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for about 0.6% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HALO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, Director James M. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $437,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,801.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,800 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ HALO opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HALO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.