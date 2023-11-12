NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Up 27.4 %

Shares of NH stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.82.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NantHealth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NH. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in NantHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.