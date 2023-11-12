Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NRDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Nerdy from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Nerdy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Get Nerdy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Nerdy

Nerdy Price Performance

Shares of Nerdy stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $421.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.80. Nerdy has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.37.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nerdy will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 17,090 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $75,025.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,665,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,821,321.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 17,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $75,025.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,665,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,821,321.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,287,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 90,872 shares of company stock valued at $425,432 and have sold 99,163 shares valued at $371,931. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 708,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 51,672 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 40,132 shares during the last quarter. 38.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nerdy

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.