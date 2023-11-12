Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,301 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $447.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $271.56 and a one year high of $485.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.10. The company has a market cap of $195.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

