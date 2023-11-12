NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
NetSol Technologies stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.93.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter.
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
