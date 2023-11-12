NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.93.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.29% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

