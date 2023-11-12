Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 30th

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $6.60 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.