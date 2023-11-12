Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on November 30th

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML opened at $6.60 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

