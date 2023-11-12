Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Price Target Cut to $2.20 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $2.40 to $2.20 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

KIND has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $2.25 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut Nextdoor from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.75.

NYSE KIND opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. Nextdoor has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $540.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nextdoor by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Nextdoor by 17.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nextdoor by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Nextdoor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

