NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Upgraded at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) from a speculative rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on NFI Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of NFI Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$17.88.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFI Group

NFI Group Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE NFI opened at C$13.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. NFI Group has a 12 month low of C$7.00 and a 12 month high of C$14.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.23.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.43) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$952.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$937.55 million. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.3184545 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.