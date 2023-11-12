Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 185.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 23.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 0.2 %

Northwest Natural stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $52.39.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $141.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.35 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

