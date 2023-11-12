Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Stock Holdings Increased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.26% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUMG stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $347.51 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average is $37.58.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.