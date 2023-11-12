Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of JFR opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $8.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 161,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,688,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 696,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
