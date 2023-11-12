Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of JFR opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $8.76.

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $233,073.70. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 47,056 shares in the company, valued at $371,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher sold 29,503 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $233,073.70. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 47,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $203,250.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 89,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,114.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,909 shares of company stock worth $447,108.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 161,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,688,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 696,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

