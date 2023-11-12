Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.02

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and traded as low as $7.99. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 612,117 shares changing hands.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher sold 29,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $233,073.70. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 47,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $233,073.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 47,056 shares in the company, valued at $371,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $203,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 89,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,114.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,909 shares of company stock worth $447,108 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JFR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,355,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,000 after acquiring an additional 113,694 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,958,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 133,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after buying an additional 386,038 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,066,000 after buying an additional 79,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,071,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 49,940 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.