Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on December 1st

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $13.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 46.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $295,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 17.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $252,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

