Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ OVBC opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.15. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
