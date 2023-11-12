Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ OVBC opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.15. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

About Ohio Valley Banc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVBC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the second quarter worth $219,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

