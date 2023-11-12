OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark dropped their target price on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.15.

OncoCyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.53. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Equities analysts predict that OncoCyte will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoCyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 109.4% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,613 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 23.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 236,099 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter worth $896,000.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Featured Stories

