Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02), reports. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,330.05% and a negative return on equity of 78.89%.

ONCT stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

ONCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.30 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

