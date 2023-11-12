Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02), reports. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,330.05% and a negative return on equity of 78.89%.
Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance
ONCT stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.
Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
