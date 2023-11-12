ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

ONE Gas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. ONE Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 61.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

Shares of OGS opened at $60.33 on Friday. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $59.01 and a 12-month high of $89.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.68.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. ONE Gas's quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

