Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90 to $1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $200 million to $216 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.22 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ONTO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.17.

NYSE ONTO opened at $135.55 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $147.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.92.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $207.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 3,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $376,045.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,710.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,523 shares of company stock worth $4,958,113 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

