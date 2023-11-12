OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.80.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
