Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of OGEN opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $13.78.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Oragenics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Oragenics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56,498 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

