Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of OGEN opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $13.78.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
