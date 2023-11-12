Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Position Cut by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.6% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.7% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 38,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 14.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 3,250 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $336,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Bryan K. Brandt sold 3,250 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $336,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $730,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,785.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,725 shares of company stock worth $1,941,343 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:OSK opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 20.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Argus raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

