Otter Tail Co. (OTTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on December 8th

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.438 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Otter Tail has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Otter Tail has a dividend payout ratio of 42.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.53. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $53.90 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average is $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Otter Tail by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

