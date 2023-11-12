Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Boosted by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 16.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 118,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,335,000 after buying an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 53.7% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 31.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 764,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,540,000 after buying an additional 18,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 1.2 %

Paychex stock opened at $115.43 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.09 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.57.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.