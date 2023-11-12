PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 85.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 101,177 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Investment House LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

PayPal Stock Up 0.9 %

PYPL stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $63.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

