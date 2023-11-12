PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in PepsiCo by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock opened at $166.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $229.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

