PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.9% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Avion Wealth grew its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.8% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $166.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.60. The stock has a market cap of $229.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.38.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

