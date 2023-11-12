PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Decreased by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $166.92 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.35 and a 200-day moving average of $179.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

