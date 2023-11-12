Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,964 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $36,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 21,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.48 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $166.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

