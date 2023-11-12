Polymesh (POLYX) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 12th. During the last week, Polymesh has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymesh has a total market cap of $112.43 million and $19.90 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 876,150,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 875,899,906.137873 with 747,803,927.971864 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.21378233 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $22,163,490.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

