Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Power REIT stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 million, a PE ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Power REIT has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $9.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power REIT

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Power REIT by 313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Power REIT by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Power REIT during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Power REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Power REIT by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Featured Stories

