PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Releases Earnings Results

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05), reports. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million.

PowerFleet Trading Down 0.5 %

PWFL stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.36. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.49.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 14,257.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in PowerFleet during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in PowerFleet by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on PowerFleet from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PWFL

PowerFleet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.