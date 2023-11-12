Prenetics Global Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, November 14th (NASDAQ:PRE)

Shares of Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, November 14th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, November 13th.

Prenetics Global Trading Up 2.1 %

Prenetics Global stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.36. Prenetics Global has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Prenetics Global had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Prenetics Global will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Prenetics Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prenetics Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prenetics Global during the second quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Prenetics Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prenetics Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prenetics Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prenetics Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Prenetics Global Limited operates as a diagnostics and genetic testing company in Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Its products include CircleDNA, a consumer genetic testing product; and Circle HealthPod, a rapid detection health monitoring device that offers COVID-19 testing solutions for professional use and home use.

