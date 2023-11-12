Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after buying an additional 2,448,301 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8,350.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 2,193,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 98,060.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,968,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,627,000 after buying an additional 1,966,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $172,363,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PRU opened at $92.03 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.