QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,755 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.4 %

QCOM stock opened at $124.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,963 shares of company stock worth $5,253,298. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

