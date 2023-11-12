Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $211.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $214.00.

PWR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.91.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $174.07 on Wednesday. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $134.61 and a fifty-two week high of $212.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,733,000 after buying an additional 252,669 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,416,000 after buying an additional 806,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,005,000 after buying an additional 51,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

