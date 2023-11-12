Raymond James Raises Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $122.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.72.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

AKAM stock opened at $110.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Akamai Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $111.80.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $422,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,628.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $255,227.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,664. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,449,000 after purchasing an additional 749,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $321,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,547 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472,498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $193,597,000 after purchasing an additional 151,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.