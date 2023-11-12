RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $556,927,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $483,093,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $481,554,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,176,000 after acquiring an additional 353,074 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $348,759,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.40.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 3.2 %

RBC opened at $228.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.08. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $254.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.42.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. Analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $598,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.15, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $598,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,846. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RBC Bearings

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

