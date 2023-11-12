RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $228.72 on Thursday. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 111.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $189,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

